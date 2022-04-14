Athens Mayor Toni Clay issued a proclamation on Monday declaring April 21 PowerTalk 21®, day in the city.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® began PowerTalk in 2021 as national day for parents and kids to begin conversations about alcohol. As part of the programMADD is encouraging parents to specifically discuss the risks of riding with a drinking driver.
"MADD East Texas, on April 21, will provide a live, virtual presentation to give parents to tools to effectively talk to their children about alcohol and other drugs," Clay read from the proclamation.
Also at the Monday meeting, the Council heard from Cain Center Director Chris Baker about the Cinco DeMayo event in May. The festivities begin with a carnival May 4 through 7.
"The actual celebration will be filled with several activities,” Baker said.
Food will be part of the celebration, with a cooking contest for enchiladas and mole. Another highlight will be cultural dance featuring several groups from the community. A concert will wrap up the Saturday happenings.
In other action the council approved:
• renewal of a Professional Services Agreement with Blake Armstrong to continue to serve as legal counsel for the city;
• a Resolution establishing intended use of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds;
• a Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with RJN Group, Inc. for the Massey Street Sewer Abandonment Project;
• a Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Plummer Associates, Inc. to create a Master Plan evaluation of the City’s wastewater treatment plants;
• an Ordinance concerning a request from Heather Fossis and Evelyn Cummings for approval of the closure and abandonment of the portion of First Street right-of-way running north and south between two lots of the Bishop Heights Addition.
