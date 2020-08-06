The Athens Animal Shelter has the opportunity to win a $10,000 grant through a partnership between greatergood.org and clearthesheltersfund.org now through Aug. 9.
Animal lovers are encouraged to visit ClearTheSheltersFund.org to donate to an animal welfare organization of their choice, including Athens Animal Rescue Shelter of Athens, Texas for a chance to win up to a $10,000 grant.
“Donations raised during this campaign, along with a grant of up to $10,000, would go a long way toward the purchase of a shelter vehicle since we don’t own one today,” said Gretchen Spinner, AARS director.
“Since we began operation on April 1, 2020, we’ve been transporting shelter pets to vet visits, forever homes, and even out of town to other rescues in our personal vehicles. The shelter really needs a van!”
The shelter has helped an amazing amount of animals since transferring from a county-operated facility to a non-profit.
“So far, we’ve placed almost 600 shelter pets into loving homes through adoption, rescue, reclaim and fostering,” Spinner said. “We’ve driven them to DFW, Houston, St. Louis and Shreveport to get them into no-kill rescues and shelters.”
During the month of August, weekly fundraising challenges will be announced at clearthesheltersfund.org with $400,000 of matching cash donations being awarded in both cash and Heartgard products.
The challenges coincide with the annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign which runs through Aug. 31.
According to a press release from NBC television, its stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes since 2015.
AARS will be running weekly adoption specials and encourages you to visit its Facebook page for details and the featured pet of the week.
If you are interested in adopting an animal during the month long event, visit the shelter's website, athensanimalrescue.com where you can view all of the adoptable pets and fill out an application.
AARS also needs pet fosters, both short and long term, including kitten fosters.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is a non-profit charitable organization serving Henderson County. AARS began operations on April 1, 2020 and expects to house, feed, and care for over 2,500 shelter pets each year.
Follow the shelter on Facebook to see their happy tails and rescue adventures. The shelter is located at 901 W. College, Athens.
AARS sister shelter, Humane Society Cedar Creek Lake in Tool is also offering adoptions through Clear the Shelter and in need of fosters.
About GreaterGood.org: GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
