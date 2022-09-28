Athens Animal Rescue will partner with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to offer reduced adoption fees during its "Empty the Shelters" adoption event Oct. 1 through 8.
Our nation's animal shelters are overburdened, putting healthy, adoptable pets at risk. Factors such as increased owner surrenders due to the economy and the housing and rental crisis, as well as staffing and resource issues, have created a dire situation for our nation's pets.
The foundation aims to take thousands of deserving pets from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes by sponsoring adoption fees of $50 or less. This effort has helped more than 117,716 pets find homes, making "Empty the Shelters" the largest funded adoption event in the country. The event will be hosted at 280 organizations in 42 states.
"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
"Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance."
Visit www.athensanimalrescue.com/ to view adoptable pets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.