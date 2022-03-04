The Athens City Council, Monday, amended the sign ordinance to exempt government signs erected by the city, state or federal government.
City Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said most cities exempt government signs.
"The fairgrounds, owned by the county is redoing their sign and that's when we realized we did not have an exemption in the code which is common to have with municipal sign ordinances," she said.
A new sign Henderson County Fair Park sign, costing about $190,000 will replace the one that currently stands on the north side of the grounds, visible to motorists on State Highway 31. The old sign has stood at the location for about 15 years and has some components that can't be replaced.
In other action at the meeting, the council canceled the General Election for May 7. The only candidates to sign up for the three available council seats were the incumbents. They are Place 2 Councilman Aaron Smith, Place 3 Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman and Place 4 Councilman Robert Gross..
The city will have a special election on May 7 for sales tax allocation. If approved the 1/2 cent that currently goes to the Athens Economic Development Corporation will be cut to 1/4 cent. The remaining 1/4 cent will be split between the general fund and property tax relief.
The council approved a final reading of an ordinance concerning a request from owner Francisco Salazar for a zoning change from Single Family -10 to Multi Family -2 for lots on England Street.
They also approved a final reading of an ordinance concerning a request from Benchmark Design Group for a site plan amendment for a tract on Wood Street.
After an executive session, the council voted to sell a tract to GVD Deer Park LLC. GVD Deer Park LLC t is constructing a large apartment complex on Wood Street across from Oak Wood Place Assisted Living.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.