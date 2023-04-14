Fly in, drive in, or walk in to the Athens Municipal Airport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 to enjoy flight lessons, multiple vendors from the Athens TX Farmers Market, and great food from Tacos Perez and New York, Texas BBQ.
SkySchool of East Texas will be on-site giving introductory flying lessons for $75 for a 30-minute flight experience. The lessons will be given on a first-come-first-served basis during the event, but they are available at other times through the school by appointment. For questions, they can be reached at 903-283-0388.
Many local, private pilots will have their planes on display and some will allow you to get inside for a closer look.
First Responder equipment will also be at the airport for all to enjoy, including the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire Department, UT Health Air1, CHRISTUS Flight for Life, and more.
Come explore the planes and vendors at the Athens Municipal Airport located at 1875 Airport Road this Saturday.
