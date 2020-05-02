The Athens City Council has authorized City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter into a contract with a company to generate new geographic information for the city.
The work will be done by BIS Consulting, which also supplies the service for the Henderson County Appraisal District.
Borstad said the process is labor intensive and the company estimated 1,500 hours to map the city and 350 to map Lake Athens property, outside the city limits.
“The great part of this project is it is a true partnership between us, Athens Economic Development Corporation, the Henderson County Appraisal District and AMWA," Borstad said. "I really appreciate all of those entities for coming in because it can get really extensive if you have to do it on your own."
The cost is $49,500 for work inside the city limits and $10,000 for the lake front property.
"It will be turn key," Borsad said. "Once they're finished remapping the city, it will be complete."
Athens uses the geographic information system to generate maps of the city boundaries, land uses, zoning districts, and other geographic features. The lake front pictures help Athens Municipal Water Authority keep track of boat houses and other structures.
The system gives the city access to overhead pictures of all local properties and detailed measurement of structures. The company providing the aerial imagery not only takes pictures from the top down, but at oblique angles showing the sides of the structures. A new fly-over in the county is taking place this year.
The mapping will help with zoning and compliance with zoning ordinances. It takes a lot of office time.
The Athens Economic Development Corpora-tion is partnering with the city on the software and the Athens Munici-pal Water Authority will be able to piggy-back with the city on the new system to map the Lake Athens property that falls outside of the city limits.
