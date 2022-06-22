Courtesy photo

The Athens Maroon All-Star 6U T-ball team will compete in the Dixie League T-ball North Regional Tournament in Paris. Pictured from left to right, back row: Coach Jaxon Durham, Coach Chris House, Coach Ben Haynes. Middle row: Kingston Coleman, Olen Miller, Preston Boland, Benjamin Wilson, Holt Haynes. Front row: Ace Durham, Everett House, Cotton Carnes, Layden Meeker, Karson Ramirez, Destin Humphrey. Not pictured are Coach Eric Armstrong and Major Armstrong.