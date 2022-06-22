This weekend, the Athens Maroon All-Star 6U T-ball team will be competing in the Dixie League T-ball North Regional Tournament in Paris with the hopes of advancing to the State Tournament in Longview July 8.
The t-ball team played five games, including three back-to-back games, June 11 and 12 while competing in the Dixie League District Tournament in Malakoff and placed second after losing by a single run during an extra inning against Corsicana. This allowed them to advance to the regional tournament.
This team is part of the Athens Teenage Baseball Association which plays under the Dixie Youth Baseball league.
The boys and their coaches have continued working hard into the summer and said they are looking forward to competing in the regional and hopefully state tournaments.
The Athens 6U T-ball team includes Coach Jaxon Durham, Coach Chris House, Coach Ben
Haynes, Coach Eric Armstrong, Kingston Coleman, Olen Miller, Preston Boland, Benjamin Wilson, Holt Haynes, Ace Durham, Everett House, Cotton Carnes, Layden Meeker, Karson
Ramirez, Destin Humphrey, and Major Armstrong.
