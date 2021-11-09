Ginger Murchison didn’t live life in a small way, whether it was loving, laughing or helping.
Friends and members of the Murchison family gathered on a sunny afternoon, Saturday, to dedicate a historical marker honoring the woman who came to Athens from her native Dallas and fell in love with the city and its people.
“If you’ve lived in Henderson County any length of time, you may not know it, but chances are, you’ve experienced the generosity of Ginger Murchison,” said Steve Grant, Athens Cemetery Association President.
Many in the crowd had experienced her kindness and friendship, according to Grant.
“Ginger was a people person,” he said.
Grant said he often walked into the crowded First National Bank building and was greeted by a big hug. He recalled one day, Murchison went with him to Kaufman County to show a piece of land. They pulled up to the people he was supposed to meet and offered them to ride along. The man said his son, Russell, was mentally challenged and got nervous if he didn’t sit in the front seat.
“Suddenly, I heard a commotion and Ginger had bolted out the car and said ‘Russell can sit right here,’” Grant said.
Murchison loved Christmas and giving presents. She built a 6,000 square foot maintenance barn to have enough room to put the gifts in.
Rusty Workman was president of First National Bank in the '90s and has served on the Ginger Murchison Foundation Board.
“She had a spirit that was just tremendous,” he said. “It was positive. It was enthusiastic and it was for all of us.”
Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King recalls her interaction with the college and her gifts to the school. He was mayor of Athens for a decade and said her legacy of love and generosity for the city at that time was unsurpassed.
“She was a dear friend. She loved the community, loved the college and loved helping people,” King said.
Henderson County Historical Commission Chairman Sara Brown said work on the marker began in 2017, but it was beset by delays. She said she was glad to see it become a reality.
“The Commission wanted to honor Ginger because she had done so much for the community and everyone appreciates her,” Brown said.
Saturday had been declared Ginger Murchison Day by the City of Athens and Henderson County. The event was two days after her birthday Nov. 4.
Randy Jones, who led the invocation, said Murchison was especially drawn to special needs children.
He said he hoped the marker would serve as an item for information and inspiration.
