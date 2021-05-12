Athens Animal Rescue Shelter has been awarded $10,000 grant from the ASPCA®. The grant, was combined with generous donations from residents of Henderson County to purchase new cat housing for the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Our cat kennels were of poor quality which made it hard to maintain a healthy environment for our cats” said Jennifer Miller, Shelter Director. “Last winter we held a fundraising drive. The grant from the ASPCA® was added to those donations making it possible to replace all of the old kennels with new stainless steel kitty condos. The kitty condos have a separate space for the litter box which means healthier and happier cats.”
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter takes in almost 2,500 shelter pets per year including about 800 cats. Since replacing the cat housing there has been a notable improvement in the health and well-being of the shelter’s cat population.
For more information about Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, please visit https://athensanimalrescue.com.
About Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter opened its doors on April 1, 2020 after taking over the county run shelter. The shelter takes in about 2,500 dogs and cats per year from all over Henderson County. We provide shelter, food, medical treatment and love to every pet that comes into our care.
