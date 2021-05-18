Those attending the upcoming summer reading program at the Henderson County Library will notice a brand new set of custom painted stairs. The Friends of the Henderson County library hace been busy in 2020 and 2021 with two new commissioned pieces, including the stained glass transom and stairs painted to look like books.
“Maddie Hanratty was hired to design and paint the front steps of the library to look like children’s books,” stated Michelle Zenor, Library director. “The four stairs at the Prairieville entrance now look like the spines of 'Where the Sidewalk Ends,' 'Frog and Toad,' 'Charlotte’s Web,' and 'The Velveteen Rabbit.' Hanratty chose this combination of books for their aesthetic value as well as their favored status among readers of all ages.”
An Athens native, Hanratty expressed inspiration from artists such as Hilma af Klint, Mika Rottenberg, Amrita Sher-Gil, and Francisco de Goya. She expressed interest in art from an early age during a conversation with Zenor and went on to attend high school at Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas and earned a degree in Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University in 2020.
“Art was always something I was doing. It was a natural part of my day,” she said.
“When this project was in process. We had a lot of questions about what was happening under that tarp in front of the library. People got excited just hearing about the idea," Zenor stated. "Maddie did a great job realizing our vision. I am grateful that the Friends of the Library have been generous to fund both this project and the one-of-a-kind stained glass window over the library’s front doors. The positive response to these projects speaks to the community’s love for the library."
Hanratty said she is very excited about the library steps project because it can be enjoyed by so many people who not only visit the library but drive by.
She also offered a word of advice to future artists.
“Don’t be afraid of critique. You provide water and sunshine, but critique is like a fertilizer that helps it grow.” Hanratty said.
You can visit the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
