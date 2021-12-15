Aisles of artisans honing in on their crafts right in front of your eyes and freshly canned jars filled with sweetness permeated through the interior of The Nightingale Events venue at Saturday’s Athens, Tx Farmers Holiday Market.
Holder Hill Farms, a market sponsor, bathed the center in red poinsettias and fresh-cut greenery. Eye-catching balloon arches and greenery wreaths cleverly shaped like reindeer were created by Shirley Niswonger, Cindy Oliver, Kaci Johnson, and Janelle Cole.
Whether you were looking for a wood carved design, leather jewelry, knitted scarves, copper items, or many other one-of-a-kind pieces, the ATxFM Holiday Market had it all. What sets this local holiday market aside from others is that 90% of all goods are handcrafted.
“There were a lot of people outside of just myself who put a lot of effort, energy, time, passion, and their whole selves into making this event happen for our community,” said DJ Warren, Director of the Athens, TX Farmers Market.
The LDS Missionaries are one of these groups who selflessly helped Warren. They spent hours preparing the space, helping vendors unload, and assisted in breaking down the event. Warren said they are “Farmers Market family.”
Michelle Stewart of Three Roots Boutique has participated in the ATxFM holiday market for three years. Since her shop is located in Gladewater, she doesn’t usually participate in the regular Saturday farmers market, but enjoys being a part of the holiday one. In addition to soaps and bath salts, Stewart’s large assortment of loose leaf teas are her favorite to “blend and sell and encourage for a lot of medicinal benefits people aren’t aware of.”
In addition to 50 vendors, there were also The Great Crepe, Tacos Perez, and Pork Commander trucks for hot food options. Patrons could also have their picture taken with Santa in an enormous chair by the fireplace or take photos in front of the venue with a 1900s berry picking truck courtesy of Gopher Knoll Farm.
A lot of vendors already had pre-orders ready for pick up and were selling out of popular items very quickly. One such merchant was Southern Belle Canning with her Mississippi Red Plum Jelly, Bar Fight Jam, and Pecan Praline Syrup. Shanan Jones has been canning all her life and enjoys teaching others about the “dying art form of canning.”
Record crowds showed up in a constant stream for the majority of the day, which did lead to some traffic congestion and cars lining up along Loop 7. It also led to some disgruntled shoppers who weren’t able to see all they wanted to. But most, like Renee Gish, said she loved shopping for local, handmade, home-cooked goods.
Monthly ATxFM off-season pop-up markets will begin starting in January 2022. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ATxFM.
