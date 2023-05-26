The East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society hosted a wooden fiddle decorating contest in advance of the 92nd Old Fiddlers Reunion among community businesses, schools, and non-profits and the following are the results from fiddle judges Teri Caswell from Love and Action, Jim Rogers from Athens Daily Review, and Peggy Rhodes from Phoenix Landscape Services. These and others will be on display after this weekend at The Arboretum located at 1601 Patterson Rd, Athens.
1. Henderson County Library
2. Ship Shop
3. Barbara's Corner
4. Athens Lumber
5. Athens Central Elementary
Honorable Mention: Henderson County DA's Office
