The Athens Gallery of Fine Art will host a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Shop Small Saturday Nov. 26.
Various forms of media will be on display and available for purchase, including oil paintings, bronze, watercolor, and more. Featured artists include Charlie Bullock, Kaye Franklin, Beverly Boren, Mary Hortman, Richard Thompson, Diane Frossard, and Gallery Owner Bruce Peil.
Peil, whose paintings are widely collected, has many of his pieces available for purchase not only during the Holiday Open House but also during Gallery regular hours which are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed. to Fri. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. or by appointment.
“I want the viewer to feel as though they are experiencing that moment in time,” said Peil, who is primarily known for his landscape paintings.
“My goal is to capture the truth about the subject without over embellishment of color or too many unimportant details that can distract the eye from the main idea. The feeling of the light and air.”
He also hosts a variety of workshops and more information about the workshops and his paintings can be found at www.brucepeilart.com.
Visit the Athens Gallery of Fine Art at 317 N. Prairieville St. in Athens, or call 903-681-1676 to learn more.
