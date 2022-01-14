East Texas is a fantastic place for artists of all kinds. The area is full of talented artists, musicians and craftsmen, it is also home to several art galleries within a short drive. There is one located in the heart of downtown Athens, Art Gallery 211 at 211 N. Palestine St.
The art gallery will present two shows in January. "Love of Life" will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan 15.
"Claudia Holland is having her first solo show, 'Love of Life,' in our main gallery," said Virginia Reeder, Gallery Director of Art Gallery 211. "The artist will be on site for a full reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m."
Holland, who has recently moved to Tyler, is an avid hiker and climber. This hobby takes her through some of the most hauntingly beautiful scenery where she enjoys recording these scenes in pictures.
Make plans to visit Holland and see the amazing views of her travels printed in a variety of photographic media.
"Meet the artist, enjoy the photo array, and treat yourself to refreshments as you experience 'Love of Life' with the artistry of Claudia Holland," Reeder stated.
Another show, "Plain and Simple," will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 with an all day walk through. The artists will be available to meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with refreshments. This event is open to the public and will feature a variety of artist interpretations of the term plain and simple in various mediums.
"We are a family friendly art gallery and we encourage folks to bring the kiddos so see art by local artists," Reeder said. "We are here for the community, for the artists, for the sheer joy of creating and sharing art."
