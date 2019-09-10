Art Gallery 211 and the City of Athens held the first Athens Fall Art Festival Saturday. The event had local artists displaying jewelry, paintings, carving, solar paintings and a children's art show. The evening was finished off with a concert. Mike Harris, pictured, is a wood-burner who uses the sun and a magnifying glass to paint these images.
Winners of the art contest were:(courtesy photos)
First place: McKenzie Hair and Alafair Burke
Second Place: Amelia Davidson and Luis Rodriguez
Third Place: Caleb Bonner and Amelia Davidson
