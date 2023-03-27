Artists, photographers, and gardening enthusiasts will enjoy visiting the East Texas Arboretum for the Art Club Show and Arboretum Plant Sale that will be taking place Saturday, April 1.
The Henderson County Art Club will be hosting their 93rd Spring Art Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will contain many local pieces of art in different media.
There will be paintings and photography and numerous awards will be given for both categories. The public can purchase the pieces also.
There is still time to enter your artwork as late entries will be accepted on Thursday, March 30 from noon to 6 p.m. for an increased fee of $12 per piece. Youth artwork is free for the first piece and $2 each for additional pieces. All necessary information and entry forms can be found at www.hendersoncountyart.org.
Art will be on display from March 30 through April 1 and come out during the same time on Saturday, April 1 to purchase spring plants from the Arboretum.
For any questions on the art show, contact Andrea at 903-586-2148 or Toni at 903-675-7800 or tonilee47@hotmail.com. The Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd., Athens.
