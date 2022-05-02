The Henderson County Art Club has announced the Judges for their 92nd annual Spring Show and Sale. Award winning artist, Cecy Turner, will be judging the art for all divisions in the show.
Turner is a Texas native and has been recognized as an “Artist to Watch” by Southwest Art Magazine. She has been featured in numerous art publications and won many awards. She is a member of a number of national art societies and is past President of Women Artists of the West. She teaches workshops in both oil and watercolor.
Children's art will be judged by Celia Bass, a gifted pastelist, who also works in watercolor and various other media. Bass is an award winning artist and a long time HCAC member.
The photography at this year’s show will be judged by local artist Charlie Bullock. He is a well known Athens artist and teacher and has won numerous awards and exhibited in many prestigious art exhibits. He obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2022 from the University of Texas, Tyler.
The club encourages all area artists and photographers to participate in this year’s Exhibit. Entry forms are available on their web page at hendersoncountyart.org. All the dates, times and instructions are online. If you have additional questions, you may call 903-675-7800. Feel free to leave a message and your call will be returned
The Show will be held at the East Texas Arboretum and is open to the public free of charge. There will be an Artist's Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 and the Exhibit will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Bring the family to see what your local artists have been creating.
