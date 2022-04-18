The 92nd Henderson County Art Show and Sale will be May 18 through 20 at the East Texas Arboretum at 1401 Patterson Rd., in Athens. Preregistration is available now. Entry forms are available at hendersoncountyart.org.
This long running fine art venue is a great showcase for area artists and photographers. There will be prizes given at the show in every category. There are Best of Show, People's Choice, and many Merchant awards given in every division.
All information is available on the entry form. Early registration will end Friday, May 9, but late registration will be available on the delivery day May 18, at an additional charge.
Help the club celebrate its 92nd birthday with an Artist's Reception from 5 to 7, p.m. Thursday, May 19, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. There is no charge to view this exhibit, so bring the family and enjoy what your local artists have been accomplishing.
