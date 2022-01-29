Artist Stephanie Anderson sold two photographs to a first-time visitor to the Art 211 Gallery during the Plain and Simple show last week. The gallery appreciates the community's support of local artists.
Art 211 Gallery appreciates support
From Staff Reports
