1-27-22 Art 211 Gallery wildart.jpg

Courtesy photo

Artist Stephanie Anderson sold two photographs to a first-time visitor to the Art 211 Gallery during the Plain and Simple show last week. The gallery appreciates the community's support of local artists.

