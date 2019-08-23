An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to arrest warrants for the Goshen Cemetery vandalism last week. Warrants were signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee.
Two young men, Chandler McKinney, 22, of Eustace turned himself in on Thursday and Tristian Castillo, 19, of Eustace was scheduled to turn himself in on Friday.
The investigation has shown that there is also a juvenile suspect in this case and charges have been filed against the juvenile.
Each was charged with criminal mischief which is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine or 10 years in prison.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and his office have been “agressively on the lookout” for the vandals who caused more than $120,000 worth of damage to the headstones in historic Goshen Cemetery.
A total of 35 headstones were photographed with damage.
The community of Goshen was established after the Civil War and was named for the biblical “land of Milk and Honey”. Goshen served the farms and community as a marketing center and was a rest stop for trail drivers herding cattle on the Chisolm Trail from East Texas.
Goshen existed through the latter part of the 19th century, but merchants moved their businesses to nearby Eustace when the railroad made a stop there.
The first documented burial there was Benjamin G. Hooker in 1869. Veterans, pioneer settlers and many children and infants have also been laid to rest in the historic property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.