Are you curious about the process of what happens once someone is arrested, the interim time before their trial, and the trial process of cases in the criminal justice system? Trinity Valley Community College’s continuing education, under the direction of Instructor Donna Bennett, is hosting just the class to peak your curiosity called What Happens from Arrest to Trial.
Students will learn the basics of what happens when a person gets arrested with or without a warrant and probable cause. There will also be information given on the prosecutor’s office such as what occurs during the grand jury, trial, voir dire – a preliminary examination of a witness, jury charge, and appeal. There will also be visits to the jail and to a courtroom.
Bennett has been teaching government, criminal justice, and legal assistant classes at TVCC since 2009 and for most of her career she was a prosecutor.
There are two opportunities to participate in the class. The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday starting Sept. 12 through Oct. 3. The second option begins Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 28.
The minimum age to enroll in the non-credit course is 17 and for more information contact 903-675-6212 or email conted@tvcc.edu.
