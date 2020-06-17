A stabbing incident in Cherokee Shores on Wednesday night, resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old woman, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
Amanda Michelle Smith was booked into jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in jail on Wednesday, with bond set at $25,000.
HCSO responded to the call concerning the stabbing at about 6:05 p.m. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Indian Gap in Cherokee Shores. When deputies arrived at the location, they knocked on the door. From inside, they heard a female voice say "come in."
Hillhouse said, once the deputies were inside, they saw the victim, lying on the floor, with Smith crouched next to her. Smith was arrested at the scene.
The injured person was identified as 42-year-old Melissa Berry. She was flown to the hospital by UT Health Air One for treatment. At last report, her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
HCSO reports show several deputies were dispatched to the scene, Ashley Rader, Robert Mayo, Jonathan Barrios and Jody Sorrels assisted at the location. The Payne Springs Fire Department also responded and helped with the injured person.
