Congressman Gooden says he has ‘zero tolerance for Chinese government policing speech in Texas’
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) spoke out to condemn the actions of the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston. The Consulate-General is an extension of the Chinese diplomatic mission in the United States, and yet had the gall to silence an American citizen on the issue of political freedom and liberty in Hong Kong.
From Congressman Gooden (R-TX):
“The time has come to stand up against Chinese authoritarianism. Their communist regime believes it has the right to use violence against the people of Hong Kong and now wants to control the political speech of Texas business executives. I have zero tolerance for the Chinese government policing speech in Texas.”
For more information, please visit: gooden.house.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.