Texas is a state with many miles of roadway, in cities, towns and rural settings.
U.S. Census Bureau figures released in December 2019 show, despite the length and breadth of the Lone Star State, it ranks only No. 15 among the states in longest average commute. The average one-way trip to work is 26.4 miles, slightly below the national average.
Drivers in Henderson County drive further than the state average, 31.3 miles, making the round trip just over an hour per day.
No matter the mileage, 50% of workers consider their commute stressful. Indeed, a few miles in city traffic may be more nerve-wracking than a much longer trip on the open road. A Texas A&M study states that more Texans are choosing to leave urban areas for smaller communities. Many are keeping their big city jobs and opting for a longer daily drive.
One of the Henderson County drivers who makes the daily drive to the Metroplex is George Middleton, who lives in the Murchison area.
“I have to drive at least to Arlington every day and have been doing it for over 16 years,” Middleton said. “It was rough at first, but not so much now. It gives me time to reflect.”
The rate for Kaufman County is 35.6 miles, the fifth longest in the state, Van Zandt County is right behind at 6th, with an average commute 35.5 minutes.
The time for Navarro County is much shorter at 26.7 minutes, Cherokee County falls in at 24.7 and Anderson County only 22.9.
Henderson County resident Nick Jordan said in his work career he has, at times made regular drives to Irving daily or Waco.
“It can be draining and stressful,” Jordan said. “My drive was very early in the morning, so it was also a time to prioritize my day.”
Randy Williams of Athens, who at one time did the morning show on KCKL, drove to a radio job on Flagpole Hill in Fort Worth for years..
“It was my dream job as a disc jockey at WBAP and it was more fun than I ever had in radio,” Williams said. “You’ve got to pace yourself, though, on the drive.”
Selena Tarkington spends a lot of hours on the road, both traveling to her postal job and performing her duties.
“I drive 45 minutes to Corsicana, then drive a couple of hours delivering my mail until I get to Powell, case the mail there, drive about five hours delivering it, then 45 minutes back home.”
Newton County drivers have the longest trips in Texas, traveling an average 40.6 miles to the workplace. The shortest is Baylor County, where the drive is only 8.4 miles.
