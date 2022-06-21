The University of Texas at Tyler announced the students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List.
Dean's List students are Jacob Hardin, Jarod Jenkins, and Jerica Smiley of Athens, Emma McIntyre of Brownsboro, Isaiah Castillo, Brandon De Zavala, Aleah Gilliam, Jacob Johnson, and Cynthia Pope of Chandler, Cameron Conner and Kenneth McAfee of Eustace, Colton Banghart, Chesley Kirkland, and Breann Waymire of Gun Barrel City, Haley Deshazo, Shayna Hall, Kelsey Max, Robert Ruston, and Chloe Urrutia of Mabank, Caitlin Wright of Malakoff, and Norman Lee of Trinidad.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
