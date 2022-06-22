Sam Houston State University in Huntsville recognizes area students for earning the honor for the Spring 2022 semester Dean's List of Academic Honors.
Included on the list are Athens students Macie Bywaters, Annabella Clarke, and Tatum Pugh; Joshua German of Chandler; Jessica Abbe of Malakoff; and James Haase of Murchison
The students are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
