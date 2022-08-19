More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester, including several Henderson County students.
From Athens, Ashley Loflin, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Jacob Moore, College of Arts & Sciences, and Christopher Womble, College of Arts & Sciences; Tucker Reeve, of Eustace, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Gabriel Galan, College of Arts & Sciences, and Abby Holland, School of Education, of Mabank; and Kaden Mattingly, College of Arts & Sciences, of Malakoff.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
