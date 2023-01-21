Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.
Allie Cooper is a sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Brownsboro.
Christopher Cofer is a freshman Undecided major from Larue.
A total of 581 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.
