Local students graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls in Spring 2022, including Macey Taylor Mathews, of Athens, Master of Education, and Madeleine Estelle Steward, of Kemp, Bachelor of Arts.
Midwestern State University had 695 undergraduate and graduate students in Spring 2022 with the provision that they meet all requirements as prescribed by the faculty and administration. Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 57 summa cum laude, 94 magna cum laude, and 92 cum laude. Honor requirements are a grade point average of 3.9-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7-3.89 for magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.69 for cum laude. Additionally, 16 students completed the Redwine Honors Program.
