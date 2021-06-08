Athens students, Ashley Armas, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Semonna Battenfield, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, and Sidney Gomez Torres of Kemp, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, earned degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Area students graduate from Sam Houston State University
