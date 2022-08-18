More than 3,000 Baylor University graduates, including students from Henderson County, earned their degrees during four commencement ceremonies May 13-14 in the Ferrell Center.
From Athens, Zachary Loflin, Master of Arts, Museum Studies, Graduate School, and Jacob Cecil Moore, Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude, College of Arts & Sciences; and Tucker Andrews Reeve, of Eustace, Bachelor of Science in Education, Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences
