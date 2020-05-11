ATHENS: Athens High School graduation will be held Friday, May 29, though whether it will be held in-person or virtually has not yet been determined. The Texas Education commissioner has counseled districts across Texas to be cautious about announcing in-person graduation plans at this time.
During the second week of May, banners celebrating the Class of 2020 will be hung around the downtown square. Additionally, beginning May 11, all senior names will appear in alphabetical order on the AHS marquis. We encourage seniors to have their photo taken standing below their name as it appears on the marquis. Each name will stay up four seconds. At that rate, it will take approximately 14 minutes to run through the complete list.
During the third week of May, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 , Baccalaureate services will be held as a drive-in service in the parking lot of Athens High School. An FM transmitter will be used to deliver a timely message from pastor and AISD teacher Juan Moreno.
During the fourth week of May, on Thursday May 28, a Celebration of Seniors Parade will be held. This event is in lieu of the traditional Senior Walk. Seniors will gather (without leaving their vehicles) at 5pm in the visitors (south) side parking lot of Bruce Field. Beginning about 5:30, students will be guided in single file around the high school, being greeted along the way by parked AISD employees. The convoy will be escorted from AHS by police to the Henderson County Fairpark where they will be greeted there by family and friends who will also be parked and waiting to greet seniors as they drive past. The next day, May 29, will be the graduation ceremony, either in person or virtual. And on May 30, a complete list of senior scholarship recipients will be published in the Athens Daily Review.
BROWNSBORO: Brownsboro ISD Graduation is scheduled at 8 p.m. June 5, at Bear Stadium. Grads will be limited to four tickets each in order to respect requirements set to host the event during COVID-19.
Grads can pick up their graduation items such as tickets, cords and awards from 8 a.m. to noon or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 18.
EUSTACE: Eustace High School will host an in-person graduation at 9 a.m. on Saturday June 6 at the Eustace football field. Each senior will be issued two tickets for their guests.
KEMP: Kemp High School will host a graduation on Kemp Field on May 23. Each senior will be allowed 5 guests and assigned a time slot for them to walk across the stage. Time slots are strict and seniors will have to leave immediately after they walk across in order to make room for the next family.
MABANK: Mabank High School will host a graduation parade at 2 p.m. on May 23. Seniors will be allowed to start lining up at the Mabank pavilion at 12:30 p.m. Family members may be in the vehicle. They will be led through town by police escort and it will end in the high school drive where the senior is presented his/her diploma. It will be decorated and you will be given photo opportunities. The video will be on youtube as well.
MALAKOFF: Malakoff High School Class of 2020 will hold its graduation ceremony in person on June 1st, 2020, at Tiger Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church located on Loop 7 in Athens.
While the district is pleased to be able to offer an in-person graduation ceremony, state law dictates that we are required to follow specific procedures that ensure social distancing requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, each graduate will only be allowed to bring up to five guests.
While we understand that this isn’t a perfect situation for many of you, the district still has to follow the requirements of state law. There will be more instruction regarding the social distancing requirements and the procedures all attendees will need to follow in the coming days.
TRINIDAD: Trinidad will host a graduation parade or an outdoor ceremony which will be decided early next week. The event will be hosted on May 22. More details as they become available.
Cross Roads ISD has not announced graduation plans at this time.
