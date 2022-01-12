Henderson County area schools have announced closures through the rest of the week due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to social media reports.
A list complied by the Facebook group "What's Happening in Henderson County," included:
Eustace ISD, Kemp ISD, Kerens ISD, LaPayoner ISD, Malakoff ISD, Murchison ISD, Trinidad ISD and Wills Point ISD as closing Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday Jan. 14. School will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday as it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Athens Christian Prep is set to go back to school Wednesday.
Gun Barrel City city hall is closed until Tuesday and Malakoff Little Dribblers have cancelled all games and practices until Tuesday, according to the group.
