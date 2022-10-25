Cedar Creek Lake agent Tommy Clark was honored with the Aqua Award for his achievements in real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s ninth annual National Agent Summit, Oct. 4 through 6.
The Aqua Award is given to agents with a total transaction volume between $3.5 million and $10 million with 20 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $2.5 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.
It should be noted that total transaction volume is the sum of the property sale price of each transaction side represented, even if the side represented was shared with another agent.
“Tommy continues to impress with his hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present him with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Aqua Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors. Agents like Tommy are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”
For more information on Clark and Lake Homes Realty, visit www.lakehomes.com/.
About Lake Homes Realty:
Lake Homes Realty (LakeHomes.com) is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land. The Alabama-based brokerage has been named six consecutive times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. Lake Homes Realty is a licensed real estate brokerage in 35 states and is growing rapidly into additional states.
