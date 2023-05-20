The agricultural industry generates over $125 million in income for Henderson County each year and for the last 58 years, the Annual Farm & Ranch tour has taken residents to some of the special ranch businesses that exist in the area, which included stops this year at Sanctuary Ranch, Hoof & Hide, LLC, and Cowboy Headquarters.
Sanctuary Ranch, located in Cross Roads and established in 2007, is a 3,000-acre ranch managed by Wade Braddock. Sanctuary Ranch produces commercial beef calves and replacement heifers from its closed herd of Angus/Brangus Cross cows and Angus Bulls.
The ranch is 50/50 improved pasture land to hardwood bottom land and the name originated from the initial concept of wildlife conservation.
Braddock says he calves 100 in the fall which is where he gets replacement heifers from and the steer calves help to keep the grass clean during spring and summer. In spring, he calves 50 replacement heifer heads and 125 more that are feeder calves that are grazed and started on feed before being sent out.
The ranch is also used by the owners as a main location for the family to meet when coming from various locations across the country.
Hoof & Hide, LLC, is a family business run by JR and Kara Jones in Athens that provides quality seed stock cattle, steers, and resources to grass-fed meat producers. They also focus on educating customers, placing the right animals in the right place, and continual improvement of the ranching operations.
Eight years ago, the Jones’ started raising registered South Poll Cattle, which are bred to excel on grass, withstand the heat and humidity of East Texas summers, and have the maternal qualities such as fertility and longevity that lead to increased profits.
They have steers and bulls available throughout the year and sell females at their ranch auction every April and October. Educational seminars are available at Hoof & Hide focusing on animal selection and rotational grazing.
The Jones’ displayed their walk-through cattle fly trap that many attendees were intrigued by and quite a few commented they wanted to make one at their ranch as well. For more information on their operation, visit www.hoofandhide.com.
The last stop was supposed to be at the newer Cowboy Headquarters in Athens, but time cut that visit short. Cowboy Headquarters has ‘All the Things’ and is a one-stop destination for farm and ranch supplies, lumber, hardware, guns, western apparel, and more.
The tour was followed by a lunch catered by Danny’s Barbecue while awards were given to Gayle Finch who was given the Jay Benson Award, Owen Lee Robertson was given the Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturalist of the Year, and the Wyndall Tackett Award winner was Jerry Rogers.
The 59th Annual Farm & Ranch Tour, brought to the community by the Athens Chamber of Commerce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, and Kiwanis Club of Athens, will be back the third week of May 2024.
