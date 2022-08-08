The Confederate Rose Chapter 2548, United Daughters of the Confederacy, hosted a Scholarship Reception for the 2022-2023 recipient of their Chapter’s Educational Scholarship.
Scholarships are awarded by Confederate Rose 2548 to residents of the Tri-County area who meet certain criteria, and are engaged in obtaining training and education beyond the high school level. Scholarship applicants can apply for funds to help them obtain vocational/skilled trade training, as well as college degrees.
This year’s scholarship recipient is Destiny Jean Nichols, a 2022 graduate of Mabank High School. Nichols is starting her Freshman year at the University of North Texas, and is seeking a degree in Media Arts.
Family, friends, and other guests, from near and far, attended the reception. A grand time was had as Nichols opened her many gifts in addition to her scholarship check. Gifts bestowed on her had the theme of items useful for living in a dormitory – from decorating a dorm room to late night study snacks, and everything in between.
Nichols was also the recipient of a second scholarship from the United Daughters of the Confederacy at the National level.
Confederate Rose 2548, United Daughters of the Confederacy, is a Historical, Educational, Benevolent, Memorial, and Patriotic organization.
