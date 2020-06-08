Richard Garcia Quinones, of Palestine, was arrested Sunday for the murder of Jesus Vigil-Limon, 51, of Palestine, and the aggravated assault of his brother, Jose Vigil-Limon, 47, also of Palestine.
Jose Vigil-Limon remains in serious condition but is expected to survive, Palestine Police Chief Mark Harchrow said. Jesus was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.
Jose told officers he and his brother had been attacked by Quinones. He and other witnesses said Quinones fled the scene in a white passenger car.
At about 1:20 a.m., the Anderson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a stalled vehicle matching the description given by witnesses, in the roadway on F.M. 2419 near Hwy. 287, outside of the city limits.
Anderson County deputies, along with officers and detectives with the Palestine Police Department, arrested Quinones for an outstanding parole violation warrant. Palestine Police later charged Quinones with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Quinones was booked into the Anderson County Jail without further incident. Bond has not yet been set.
It was shortly after midnight when officers found Jose Vigil-Limon with severe lacerations to his face and hands, and Jesus Vigil-Limon, lying on the ground outside of their home in the 100 block of Ferguson Street, with severe lacerations to his head and body.
Jose was transported by EMS to Palestine Regional Medical Center and later to Tyler a hospital by helicopter for further treatment.
“Detectives are still working to determine what started this argument and the suspect’s motives,” Harcrow said. “Our prayers are with the family and the victim as they go through this tough time.
“I want to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance in locating Quinones” Harcrow said.
