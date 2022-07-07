County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute shows where counties are excelling or struggling in wellness opportunities.
The in depth study takes into account several factors before giving the county an overall ranking.
The study assesses Health Outcomes, Health Behaviors, Clinical Care, Social and Economic Factors and Physical Environments in tabulating each county’s score.
Of the state’s 254 counties, 244 were included in the rankings, with those ranked lowest facing the most health challenges. Anderson County ranked 217th on the list. Cherokee County fared slightly better, scoring 179th. Henderson County was also in the bottom half of Texas Counties at 146th.
The rating for Navarro County was 129th and Van Zandt County, 117th.
Other area counties fared better. Smith County ranked 76th, Kaufman County 65th and Ellis County came in 22nd.
In the Health Outcomes category, which explores length of life and quality of life, Anderson, Henderson and Navarro ranked in the lowest quadrant of the state, from 188th to 244th.
Health Factors, measuring things like tobacco use, access to care and physical environment, show Anderson, Henderson and Navarro in the third quadrant, from 123rd to 184th. Cherokee County is in the fourth quadrant.
According to the study, Health Factors represent the things we can change to improve health for all, like opportunities for quality education, good paying jobs, access to quality clinical care, healthy foods, green spaces, and secure and affordable housing.
Henderson County’s rating was affected by more smokers than the state average, 22% for the county, 15% for the state. The county rated 33% for physical inactivity, while the state scored 27% of its residents as physically inactive.
One area where Henderson County rated better than the state was in the likelihood of violent crime. Over a three year period Texas recorded 420 per-100,000 population, while Henderson County recorded 340.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.