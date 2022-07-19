Twisted Root Burger Co., Taqueria La Ventana, and El Agave Event Venue officially opened their doors with Athens Chamber of Commerce ribbon cuttings and parties over the last week.
One of Twisted Root’s founding chefs, Quincy Hart, came to Athens to share his funny sense of humor with all the patrons enjoying the food that he and Chef Jason Boso created in 2006.
David Romano, President of Local Favorite Restaurants, the parent company of the two restaurants, drove in from Dallas on his birthday to celebrate the ribbon cutting and the staff presented him with a birthday cake.
At Twisted Root and Taqueria’s grand opening celebration, the restaurants committed to donating 10% of proceeds from that evening to benefit the Athens Animal Shelter.
Frank Vogt, Athens executive general manager of both restaurants, said they look forward to working with area schools and non-profit organizations as their focus is on the local community even though they are based in Dallas.
El Agave Event Venue in Malakoff held its ribbon cutting celebration over the weekend with music, food, and water bounce houses that they also rent for delivery or use at the venue. The large, new facility is available for hourly or all day rental for all types of weddings and events and boasts high ceilings with a stage and kitchen.
Co-owners and brothers Oscar and Omar Gonzalez have already hosted some events and they are receiving great reviews about the facility, the bounce houses, and their amazing customer service.
El Agave Event Venue is located at 3569 County Road 1402 in Malakoff and Twisted Root Burger Co. and Taqueria La Ventana are located at 1012 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
