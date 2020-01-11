Brant Cookston pictured riding a mini bull at the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas. Cookston won All-Around Highpoint Champion. He competed against 833 youth aged 8 to 18, the win included all events from pole bending to bull riding. Buckles, a saddle and a four horse Elite trailer were awarded for his accomplishment. Cookston will be featured in the January Greater Athens Magazine coming out soon.
