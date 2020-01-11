cookston.jpg

Brant Cookston, FMB, Bert, during the championship round of the Junior World Finals bull riding. Photo by Andy Watson. Written permission must be obtained to use this photo in any manner.

 Andy Watson/Courtesy photo

Brant Cookston pictured riding a mini bull at the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas. Cookston won All-Around Highpoint Champion. He competed against 833 youth aged 8 to 18, the win included all events from pole bending to bull riding. Buckles, a saddle and a four horse Elite trailer were awarded for his accomplishment. Cookston will be featured in the January Greater Athens Magazine coming out soon.

