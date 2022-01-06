The East Texas Arboretum, along with a group of helpers, has been working on an exciting new feature estimated to be ready by Spring 2022.
Work crews from Henderson County Pct 1 and Commissioner Wendy Spivey began building the bridge in December after being approved by the Commissioners Court. It will span a ravine on the east side of the Arboretum.
The new bridge will allow the Arboretum to connect the Garden in the Forest to the Azalea Garden via an easy path through the woods.
"It was my dream," said Margaret Dansby, ETABS First Vice President and volunteer.
When completed, ETABS hopes to have extended its trails and connected several key features, gardens and areas.
Dansby is planning an eye-catching and beautiful array of plants and flowers to enhance the trail where possible.
Board members are currently voting on details regarding the soon to be asset. More updates on the completion and opening to follow as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.