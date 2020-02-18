The East Texas Arboretum will be offering several volunteer opportunities this year and would love you to consider sharing your time.
“It will be a great way to give back to the Arboretum and make new friends in the process,” a spokesperson stated.
The following gives additional information on some areas of need:
Gardening
The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society (ETABS) has several individual gardens on the grounds. Some of them, such as the Dream Garden are maintained by specific groups (e.g. Henderson County Master Gardeners), however others are open and maintained by the Arboretum. There are opportunities to assist with planting and maintenance of these gardens year-round. This job may require kneeling and lifting.
Entry Fee Collection
ETABS depends on grants, endowments and fees to survive! Part of these funds comes from our gate entry fees. We need help ensuring that people who come to enjoy our gardens, trails and buildings fulfill the entry fee request. This job can be done sitting down.
Events
ETABS hosts several events throughout the year to benefit the Arboretum. If you have an idea for an event, or can help with an already-scheduled event, we need you! The tasks will vary based on the event, however may involve things like collecting money, assisting with projects or organizing vendors or volunteers.
Weddings, Birthdays, Corporate Events
Many of the venues at the Arboretum make amazing backdrops for the perfect wedding. In fact, we host around 20 weddings per year. Many of these venues are also perfect for other events, such as corporate retreats, retirement parties and birthdays, but we need help getting the word out! If you’re willing to help with collateral and outreach we need you! Knowledge of computers and social media is preferred for this role.
The ETABS will be hosting a volunteer workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Women's Building.
If these opportunities sound like something you would enjoy, please contact them for more information at 903-675-5630.
