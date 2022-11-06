The East Texas Arboretum is selling beautiful, all red, 10 to 12 inch tall poinsettias that are perfect for holiday giving and decoration. They are sold as two plants for $55 or a single plant for $30 and payment is due upon ordering. Poinsettias will be delivered the Monday after Thanksgiving. Call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630 to order.
Arboretum to present Poinsettia Sale
- By Jennifer Browning Correspondent
