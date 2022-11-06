11-5-22 Arboretum Poinsettia Sale.jpg

The East Texas Arboretum is selling beautiful, all red, 10 to 12 inch tall poinsettias that are perfect for holiday giving and decoration. They are sold as two plants for $55 or a single plant for $30 and payment is due upon ordering. Poinsettias will be delivered the Monday after Thanksgiving. Call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630 to order.

