The East Texas Arboretum will be hosting a Holiday Bow Making Class at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. All ages are welcome and you may bring your own ribbon or use provided supplies.
The class will include instructions on how to make four different styles of bows, including gift packing and tree bows and a large red velvet bow. Each participant will take home three bows and the class includes refreshments and drinks.
The cost for the class is $30 for members and $35 for guests. For more information or to reserve a spot, call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630.
