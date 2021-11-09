There are around 10,000 names on the Henderson County Veterans Memorial at the East Texas Arboretum.
But, to borrow a phrase from a popular song, the men and women who served our nation are more than just a name on a wall. Those individuals will be honored at the memorial on Veterans Day.
The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Arboretum on Patterson Road in Athens, off U.S. Highway 175 West.
Judge of the 392nd District Court, Scott McKee, returns as the guest speaker. An Army veteran, he most recently served in Iraq in 2010, while he was in office as Henderson County District Attorney. He was able to keep contact with his office via internet at a time when the practice of working remotely wasn’t as common as it is today.
“I appreciate the sacrifices of those who came before me, whose only contact home was maybe a letter,” he said.
In addition to McKee, the speakers include Athens Mayor Toni Garrard Clay, County Judge Wade McKinney, and Randy Bell of the United States Air Force.
Along with the speakers, the observance will be filled with patriotic music led by local musician and vocalist Chris Baker, as well as a presentation by Athens Christian Academy students, directed by Cassie Sanders.
The granite memorial is situated on the beautiful grounds of the East Texas Arboretum.
There will be veterans in attendance during the observance. Others will be present only in the memories of those who come to honor them.
Arboretum board member, the late Bob McDonald, was the driving force behind much of the planning of the memorial and gathering the names of the veterans. The Cain Foundation board was a major supporter of the project.
