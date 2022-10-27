The annual Veteran’s Day ceremony will be taking place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov 11 at the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society. This event is free and all areas are handicap accessible at 1601 Patterson Road Athens. The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial on the premises, or if it is raining, under the Pavilion.
The featured speaker of the day will be Congressman Lance Gooden, along with State Representative Keith Bell, County Judge Wade McKinney, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Wendy Spivey and Athens Chief of Police John Densmore who is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Featured guests include VFW Post 7103, Daniel McMahon Chapter-NSDAR, and Marie Hickman Regent.
Patriotic music will be provided by Athens Christian Preparatory Academy elementary students under the direction of Cassie Sanders, Athens High School Choir directed by Elizabeth Van Orden, and Tim Samples-Trinity Valley Community College Faculty.
With many veterans that will be in attendance and a wall of 10,00 names to honor, the day is always special for the community.
