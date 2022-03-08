3-8-22 Arboretum Spring Break Camp.jpg

Courtesy photo

Kids will enjoy the East Texas Arboretum's Spring Break Kid’s Adventure Day Camp Monday, March 14.

The East Texas Arboretum Spring Break Kid’s Adventure Day Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 14.

The cost is $35 for Arboretum members or $40 for nonmembers. There is additional childcare available for an hour before or after at an additional $2 per hour.

The camp is open for students from kindergarten through fifth grade. All campers will be provided with a snack and lunch.

Students will enjoy a range of activities including hiking, time in the play garden, and learning about birds and bugs.

Registration for this event is online at https://bit.ly/etabsspringbreak22 or call 903-675-5630 through Thursday, March 10.

The East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society is still offering annual memberships. Memberships range from $25 to $250 for individuals up to fellow levels. Become a member by calling or stopping in at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens.

