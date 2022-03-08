The East Texas Arboretum Spring Break Kid’s Adventure Day Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 14.
The cost is $35 for Arboretum members or $40 for nonmembers. There is additional childcare available for an hour before or after at an additional $2 per hour.
The camp is open for students from kindergarten through fifth grade. All campers will be provided with a snack and lunch.
Students will enjoy a range of activities including hiking, time in the play garden, and learning about birds and bugs.
Registration for this event is online at https://bit.ly/etabsspringbreak22 or call 903-675-5630 through Thursday, March 10.
The East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society is still offering annual memberships. Memberships range from $25 to $250 for individuals up to fellow levels. Become a member by calling or stopping in at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens.
