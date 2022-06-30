Have you ever wanted to make your own salsa but aren’t sure how? The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society will show you how and you’ll be able to take some salsa home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
Henderson County Agrilife Extension Agent Carolyn Tyler will be teaching the class where each participant will get to prepare and cook their salsa.
All ingredients and supplies are included in the cost of $30 for ETABS members and $35 for non-members.
The class is limited to 20 participants so please call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630 to reserve your spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.