Hundreds of plants are available for purchase this weekend at the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society’s Fall Plant Sale which will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Arboretum will have a great variety of plants available including perennials, ornamentals, trees, seeds, natives, and shrubs.
The Arboretum accepts cash, checks, or credit cards and will have wagons and volunteers to help take plants to your vehicle.
While there, sign up for the Freezer Meal Workshop that Carolyn Tyler of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office will be teaching at the Arboretum starting at 6:30 p.m. Thurs, Sept. 22.
Each meal will serve four people and the first will be Chicken Bacon Ranch. The second meal will be French Onion Smothered Pork Chops. Cost is $35 and includes all the supplies for both meals.
Reservations can be made for the workshop and for more information on either of these events, call 903-675-5630. The East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd. in Athens.
