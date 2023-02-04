Get creative in the cold weather and warm up inside the Women’s Building at the East Texas Arboretum as they host multiple classes in February.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, Daniela Matchael will be hosting a Paint & Sip starting at 6:30 p.m. with a cost of $30 for Arboretum members and $35 for non-members.
Matchael was born in Campinas, Brazil and settled into Texas in 2010. “I may have moved just as many times as I paint moving things,” says Matchael in her bio. She has received multiple awards and commendations along the way for her art which can be seen in collections in France, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Germany, Brazil, and the United States.
She currently lives and works in Athens with her family and this will be a fun painting class with a local artist who has been seen across the world.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, repurpose jewelry or buttons and create a one-of-a-kind heart art. Bring your own bling and Sharon Townsend will show you how to make a masterpiece with them for $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
To register for either or both classes, call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630. The Arboretum is also in need of volunteers for all aspects of the facility from weed picking to office help with as little or as much time as you can commit, so if you are interested, please call the same number or visit them at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.